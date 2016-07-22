What I Eat In A Day: Functional Medicine Doctor Terry Wahls Tells All

Terry Wahls, M.D., is a functional medicine doctor, clinical professor, and a survivor of progressive multiple sclerosis who used her own protocol to heal. This week, we're sharing her expertise in a new series on adrenal fatigue and natural techniques to restore energy. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen class, How to Heal Adrenal Fatigue: The Food & Habits You Need for Optimal Health & Energy.

As a functional medicine doctor who used diet and lifestyle changes to restore my health after I was wheelchair-bound with MS, I'm often asked what I eat in a typical day. It depends on the time of year. During the winter, I eat the Wahls Paleo Plus version of my diet. During the summer, I'm eating low glycemic index, following the Wahls Paleo version of my diet plans. I eat from my garden and will have more berries and vegetables.

I eat one or two meals a day for the benefits that a 12- to 16-hour fast will do for boost mitochondrial efficiency. For the same reason, I will do a water fast for one to three days twice a year.

Here's what I eat in a typical day for energy and vibrant health: