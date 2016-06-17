mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Supplements I Recommend For Beautiful Skin: A Hormone Expert Explains

Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor By Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. She founded The FLO Living Hormone Center, the world's first menstrual healthcare platform, created the MyFLO period app, the first and only functional medicine period tracker, and is the author of WomanCode.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Once upon a time, it took me an hour and a half to get ready in the morning. This marathon primping session had nothing to do with wardrobe choices or hair products. And the extended prep took place years before I was a busy mom—so it wasn’t due to lost pacifiers or repeated diaper changes. No, the lengthy lead time that preceded any endeavor out of the house revolved around camouflaging one major problem: my skin.

Before I got my hormonal health under control, my face, chest, and back were covered in cystic hormonal acne. I couldn’t bring myself to step foot outside without my camouflage—layers of heavy, caked-on makeup to cover the painful, unsightly pimples. I didn’t know what was going on. I was in my early 20s and dealing with what I thought was a teenage problem. It wasn’t until years later that I understood that acne doesn’t have an age limit—it’s an equal-opportunity issue that has little to do with age and everything to do with hormones.

Trying everything to cure my acne, and facing disappointment

To say I was desperate was an understatement. I was willing to try anything and everything to make my acne disappear. I tried a long course of antibiotics that not only left my teeth permanently tinged with a slight yellow color but destroyed my gut microbiome so badly that I spent my entire freshman year of college with viruses, yeast infections, and flu-like symptoms. I tried to heal my skin from the outside in with salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and even Retin-A, but nothing worked.

Knowing what I know now, it’s no surprise the products were a disappointment. The problem wasn’t superficial: It was stemming from a hormonal imbalance, the most common cause of adult women’s acne. The reason this hormonal turmoil plays out on the face is a combination of two health problems: a damaged and depleted gut microbiome and a deficiency in key micronutrients for skin health. This combo leads to the hormonal imbalance that ultimately causes acne.

Article continues below

5 supplements that help heal hormonal acne naturally

Once I figured out how to eat and live to support my hormones, as I explain in my book WomanCode, my skin not only cleared up, but it’s remained beautifully clear ever since. While I’m a firm believer in using food as the gentlest, most natural way to give your body what it wants, I know that supplements can be a great way to speed up the healing and recovery process and can help get you back on track quickly. Once your skin is more under control, you can maintain your gorgeous glow with the right foods.

Here are my five favorite supplements for dealing with hormonal acne:

Omega-3s

For anyone desperate to see quick results, I recommend omega-3s: The difference can often be seen within days. Taking fish or flaxseed oil can help lead to clearer, softer, smoother skin as well as stronger hair and nails.

Article continues below

Probiotics

A healthy microbiome is essential for so many reasons, but research suggests that taking probiotics can also help heal skin problems including acne and rosacea. If you’ve been on the Pill or antibiotics for any length of time, probiotics could be key to getting your skin back on track.

Zinc

Many women are deficient in this important element, causing the pores to become easily irritated by bacteria and the skin to look rough and red. A large-scale scientific study concluded that zinc supplementation is effective in treating acne. In addition to the supplement, I also recommend having a little bit of grass-fed liver—which is rich in copper and vitamin A—every week as part of a meal or as a snack. The copper balances out the zinc in your body, and your liver relies on vitamin A to clear excess hormones from your system. A well-functioning liver boosts your absorption of all vitamins and minerals and prevents deficiencies and hormone imbalances from developing in the first place.

Article continues below

Magnesium

If you’re low in magnesium, you can experience skin inflammation. Taking a supplement that combines magnesium with calcium can help lower the amount of C-reactive proteins in your body, which are the main cause of this inflammation. Adding calcium will help enhance your ability to regenerate skin cells.

B vitamins

B vitamins provide the energy your skin cells need to regenerate and renew. B6 prevents skin inflammation and overproduction of sebum (the oil your skin produces), so taking a good B-complex every day that includes a high level of B6 will help target hormonal or premenstrual acne.

Once you have the right information about how your hormonal system really works, you can start making health choices that work for you and get you back to the glowing, gorgeous skin you deserve.

Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. A...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn How To Make Your Period Less Painful & Regulate Your Cycle Naturally?
Check out The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Learn how to enhance your life, your career, and your creativity by healing your period problems with integrative nutritionist, hormone expert & best-selling author Alisa Vitti.
View the class
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25504/5-supplements-i-recommend-for-beautiful-skin-a-hormone-expert-explains.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!