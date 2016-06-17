5 Supplements I Recommend For Beautiful Skin: A Hormone Expert Explains

Once upon a time, it took me an hour and a half to get ready in the morning. This marathon primping session had nothing to do with wardrobe choices or hair products. And the extended prep took place years before I was a busy mom—so it wasn’t due to lost pacifiers or repeated diaper changes. No, the lengthy lead time that preceded any endeavor out of the house revolved around camouflaging one major problem: my skin.

Before I got my hormonal health under control, my face, chest, and back were covered in cystic hormonal acne. I couldn’t bring myself to step foot outside without my camouflage—layers of heavy, caked-on makeup to cover the painful, unsightly pimples. I didn’t know what was going on. I was in my early 20s and dealing with what I thought was a teenage problem. It wasn’t until years later that I understood that acne doesn’t have an age limit—it’s an equal-opportunity issue that has little to do with age and everything to do with hormones.