8 Home-Grown Plants For Naturally Glowing Skin

1. Camomile

What it does: High in the compound alpha-bisabolol, chamomile helps reduce inflammation, which soothes acne, rashes and eczema. The compound has also been known to ease discoloration caused by sunburns or acne due to its lightening properties.

How to use it: Brew some chamomile tea. Let it cool. Wash your entire body with it. Seriously, though, a DIY facial treatment can fight fine lines and wrinkles, and using chamomile as a rinse can help protect color-treated hair while also conditioning your strands. Or, opt for the tried-and-true method of using tea bags on your eyes to fight puffiness and dark circles.

Growing tips: A light-loving plant, this baby needs a lot of sun and occasional watering once it's grown. Harvest the flowers to use in your beauty routine.