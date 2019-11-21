10 Reasons To Make Masturbation Part Of Your Wellness Routine

Everyone masturbates, right? Or do they? And why is it so embarrassing to talk about? Should we be doing it more?

Well, here are my answers: yes, everyone masturbates. And yes, we should also be doing it more. According to Indiana University's National Survey Of Sexual Health And Behavior, more than half of American adults report masturbation between one and four times a week. Men masturbate more frequently than women do, and it’s time to change that.

Through working with thousands of women as a health coach (in addition to my own personal experience), masturbation has been both an uncomfortable topic to talk about — while also being a powerful healing technique. It's time to finally embrace it.

Masturbation has gotten a bad reputation, mainly because religion and culture tell us it’s a sin. The Bible doesn’t explicitly talk about masturbation, although there is some stern warning against “spilling your seed on the ground." The Catholic Church decided that masturbation (sometimes referred to as “onanism” after Onin, a Biblical character) was a sin deserving of eternal damnation.

By the time World War I came around, onanism was being called “self-abuse” and described in medical texts as more dangerous to young boys than lying or stealing. Girls and women aren’t even mentioned, as if "the fairer sex" couldn’t even possibly do something so dirty.

So it stands to reason that most of us would feel some traces of shame, guilt, or even fear when practicing this very natural act. But take heart from the animal world and modern science! Dozens of mammal, bird, and insect species have been documented to masturbate in captivity and in the wild. From penguins, to dolphins, horses, and even porcupines, mother nature has no judgment when it comes to wrapping your hand, wing, or fin, around your own personal magic wand.

In honor of National Masturbation Month, here are ten great reasons that masturbation should be an essential part of your wellness and self-care routine: