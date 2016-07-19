82 Articles by Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT

Yes, You Can Get A Great Workout In Just 12 Minutes. Here's How

I used to think that in order for my workout to really count, I had to spend at least 30 to 45 minutes in the gym. Then I started doing high-intensity...

June 23 2016
Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout

12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!

June 15 2016
Get Strong Arms Fast With These 5 Equipment-Free Moves

These bodyweight moves will give you your strongest arms yet.

May 6 2016
10 Full-Body Exercises You Can Literally Do Anywhere

It can be difficult to keep up with your workout schedule when you’re away from your usual routine. Krista Stryker is here to help with ten of her...

February 2 2016
The Only 4 Moves You Need To Master A Pull-Up

If one of your New Year's resolutions for 2016 is to get strong and fit (and I hope it is!), there's no better place to start than deciding to conquer...

January 12 2016

12-Minute HIIT Workout (No Equipment Needed!)

This full body HIIT workout will torch calories and get you sweaty and out of breath in no time. It takes only 12 minutes to do and requires zero...

December 12 2015
5 Ab Exercises That Are More Effective Than Crunches

So rather than wasting your time doing hundreds of crunches in a row, grab a medicine ball and give these waist-slimming exercises a try.

November 19 2015

5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees

Burpees can get boring if you do them too often, and let’s be honest — sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Try these five equipment-free...

October 27 2015

The ONE Move You Should Do For A Super Strong Core

If you’re looking for a new move to shake up your core training, look no further than the L-sit. L-sits are a classic bodyweight exercise that look...

September 26 2015

5 Steps To Rock A One-Legged Squat

One-legged squats (or pistol squats) are one of the best exercises you can do to build powerful, strong legs without any equipment at all. Though a...

September 8 2015

A 12-Minute Playlist For Your Monday HIIT Workout

There’s no question about it: Music is an essential part of any workout. The right mix can get you feeling pumped up and ready to crush every personal...

August 18 2015

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

July 28 2015
5 Exercises That Will Get You In Better Shape Than Running

For those of us who aren't the biggest fans of running, or if you're just looking to mix things up a bit, here are five awesome exercises that will...

July 7 2015
5 Burpee Variations To Crank Up Your Workout (Video)

Burpees are one of the best plyometric exercises you can do to blast fat, boost your conditioning and get in awesome shape in very little time.

June 7 2015
Motivation

4 Reasons To Get Strong (Not Skinny!) For Summer

Rather than just trying to lose weight and get skinny for beach season, this summer I’d urge you to focus on getting strong — and healthy instead.

May 19 2015