Handstands are an extremely underrated exercise, for one main reason: most people think they just can't do them.

But just because you didn't do gymnastics when you were younger and aren't yet an advanced yoga practitioner doesn't mean you can't start doing handstands starting today.

Aside from bringing out your inner kid and just being plain fun to do, there are actually a number of handstand benefits for your health, especially if you do them on a daily basis.

So whether you do them against a wall or manage to do freestanding ones, here are five reasons why you should do handstands every day: