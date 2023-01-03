"If neither partner knows what the other's expectations, desires, or needs are around sex, there isn't much chance of continually making it better," AASECT-certified sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, previously told mbg. "Couples that talk about sex can have better, more exciting sex the longer they are in the relationship, which is exactly the opposite of what we've been told to believe, that sex gets worse or more boring the longer you are together."