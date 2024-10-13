I have my best night's sleep when I get morning sunlight (as well as lots of natural light throughout the day), move my body, and really prioritize my wind-down routine. As a natural night owl, nighttime is when I thrive (and often feel most productive), so limiting screen time and focusing on calming my mind and body at least 30 to 60 minutes before bed makes all the difference in my overall sleep quality. For me, a good night's sleep allows me to "fill my cup," so I can feel my best during the day.