Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You

"If you ingest caffeine on an empty stomach, it will have a more potent stimulant effect that will also tend to increase the level of jitteriness that caffeine can produce," Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., once noted on the Huberman Lab Podcast.

More energy may sound great, but that extra caffeine may also increase cortisol—the famous stress hormone—both at rest and during periods of high stress, research shows1 . However, for those who regularly consume coffee, this spike will be less significant than that of those who drink caffeine on occasion2 . And some people may be sensitive to the blood sugar drop after coffee consumption on an empty stomach.

Of course, the simple fix is to eat breakfast before you drink your coffee. However, we know that not everyone is a breakfast person, so might we suggest adding some sugar-free calories to your cup?

No, we’re not talking about artificial sweeteners. Instead, opt for hydrolyzed collagen peptides and prioritize blends that contain no added sugar (to mind the potential blood sugar spike). This way, you’ll introduce some calories via amino acids when you drink your first cup, rather than sending the coffee alone to your stomach.

