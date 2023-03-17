Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach? Add This To Make It Better For You
Plenty of people prefer to drink their coffee first thing in the morning, and we’re not here to tell you what’s right or wrong for your own body. (If it works for you, it works!) However, we should warn you that drinking coffee pre-breakfast can have some pretty common side effects.
Coffee is highly acidic, so it may not feel the best on an empty and hungry stomach in general. What’s more, it may not be the best for hormone balance. Here’s what you should know about this common habit and what to do instead.
How to make coffee easier on your stomach.
"If you ingest caffeine on an empty stomach, it will have a more potent stimulant effect that will also tend to increase the level of jitteriness that caffeine can produce," Stanford neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., once noted on the Huberman Lab Podcast.
More energy may sound great, but that extra caffeine may also increase cortisol—the famous stress hormone—both at rest and during periods of high stress, research shows1. However, for those who regularly consume coffee, this spike will be less significant than that of those who drink caffeine on occasion2. And some people may be sensitive to the blood sugar drop after coffee consumption on an empty stomach.
Of course, the simple fix is to eat breakfast before you drink your coffee. However, we know that not everyone is a breakfast person, so might we suggest adding some sugar-free calories to your cup?
No, we’re not talking about artificial sweeteners. Instead, opt for hydrolyzed collagen peptides and prioritize blends that contain no added sugar (to mind the potential blood sugar spike). This way, you’ll introduce some calories via amino acids when you drink your first cup, rather than sending the coffee alone to your stomach.
The takeaway.
If you must drink your coffee on an empty stomach in the morning, pair it with a collagen powder to ease its effect on your blood sugar and hormones. You’ll be treating your skin and gut to some worthy benefits as well—a few of which you can read about here.
