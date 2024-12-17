I'm An MD & This Routine Helps Me Get Deep Sleep (Even With Young Kids)

I definitely do my best to prioritize sleep and focus on the things I can control when it comes to bedtime and daytime routines (for myself and the kids). Since I work from home, I can sleep in a bit longer or take a nap in the afternoon if it was a rough night with my son. I no longer intentionally pull all-nighters or work the night shift. I am happiest and most productive when I get quality sleep. I love teaching others about the benefits of sleep and how they can incorporate simple changes in their life to improve their sleep health.