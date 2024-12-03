The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

My goal is to fall asleep in less than 5-10 minutes and spend 25-40 percent of the night in deep sleep and 15-25 percent in REM sleep. Since I wear a sleep tracker, I know I usually get my best deep sleep prior to 1 a.m. and the best REM sleep from 3-6 a.m... so if I go to bed too late, it will cut into my deep sleep, and if I get up too early, I lose REM sleep.