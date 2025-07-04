It's first important to note that there are many possible causes of headaches, plus the type of headache and severity can also vary. A few common causes are neck pain, orthostatic intolerance1 , inflammatory foods, and an altered gut microbiome, board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., tells mbg. Poor sleep, stress, and exercise may also be culprits. Try one of our top picks for sleep aids here.