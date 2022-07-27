5 Reasons This Supplement Will Help You Sleep Better Than Ever*

5 Ways That sleep support+ Promotes Your Deepest Sleep
It's safe to say that everyone has trouble sleeping through the night once in a while. Whether it's busy thoughts keeping you awake, an uncomfortable bedroom environment giving you grief, or a snoring partner who jolts you out of your slumber, the barriers to rest run aplenty.
That's why mbg set out to create a supplement that could help those without a diagnosed sleep disorder rest easy through the night. Since launching sleep support+ in 2020, the supplement has become our best seller for its unmatched ability to promote deeper and more restorative rest.* Here's a quick overview of what makes sleep support+ such a standout:
1. It contains magnesium bysglicynate.
Magnesium bisglycinate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium that's been shown to promote relaxation and prime the body for restorative sleep in clinical research.* It does this by assisting with the production of calming neurotransmitters and regulating levels of stress hormones like cortisol.*
The 120 milligrams of magnesium bisglycinate in sleep support+ provides 29% of your daily value of magnesium—an essential mineral that is increasingly difficult to get from food alone.*
2. It levels up with PharmaGABA®.
Think of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) as your brain's relaxation station. This inhibitory neurotransmitter helps us get back to baseline following periods of high stress. You'll find 100 milligrams of PharmaGABA® in sleep support+; an amount that's been science-backed to enhance natural sleep quality.*
3. It tops things off with jujube.
The third and final active ingredient in sleep support+ is jujube (Ziziphus jujuba)—a type of fruit that has been used for its relaxing properties in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.* Jujube has demonstrated an impressive positive impact on sleep in recent studies, too, and it's been shown to improve sleep quality and reduce sleep disturbances.*
4. It's non-hormonal and melatonin-free.
Supplemental melatonin is a popular sleep aid in the U.S., but there's a reason you won't find any in sleep support+. Melatonin is, first and foremost, a hormone, and experts are wary about how taking it might impact the function of other hormones like estrogen. There also isn't enough good research to show that it promotes higher-quality rest, so it didn't make sense to put it in a formula with three other sleep heavy hitters.
5. It's low in side effects.
Since it features ingredients that are effective at helping people not only fall asleep faster but stay asleep longer and reach those all-important deeper stages of sleep, mbg's supplement helps users wake up feeling super refreshed.* Read up on how reviewers are saying it promotes sustained energy sans grogginess here.*
The takeaway.
Sleep support+ combines science-backed ingredients into a thoughtful blend that brings on deep zzz's.* Learn more about the product here.
