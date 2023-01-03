The zodiac sign that will have the most luck in love this year is...drumroll, please...Sagittarius! A sign known to shy away from commitment from time to time, you might be singing a different tune in 2023, Sag. According to the twins, a romantic renaissance—and potentially a reckoning—is on the horizon.

With your ruling planet, Jupiter, moving through your fifth house of romance, fame, and self-expression until May 16, you may be particularly magnetic to admirers. And speaking of the houses, there's going to be another important placement in your fifth house this year: the North Node.

As the twins explain, it's returning to Aries (and your fifth house) for the first time in almost 20 years. "And frankly, you'll be more than ready for the playful, frisky vibes this cycle brings," they add.

There's also one other house that's particularly relationship-minded—the seventh house. And Mars in Gemini just so happens to be in your seventh house until mid-March.

As the twins explain, this activity in your seventh house is going to "accelerate your drive to connect with anyone who holds dynamic duo potential," on top of the compounding effects of Jupiter and the North Node in your fifth house.