Human beings are all unique, with differences in biochemistry, genetics, and health status. This is why a personalized approach to nutrition, based on bio-individuality, is important.

Of course, there are certain dietary principles that will benefit almost everyone, such as avoiding refined sugar, limiting seed oils, and consuming adequate protein, quality fats, and essential micronutrients. Outside of these nutritional guidelines, though, we find that individual responses to different eating patterns can vary greatly.

For example, I’ve seen keto lead to incredible weight loss in one individual while producing no weight change in another. I’ve seen some individuals respond well to a plant-based diet while others feel like they want to roll over and die while eating vegetarian. I’ve even seen drastically different blood sugar responses from person to person after eating the same food.

There are several reasons for this variation in responses; one of the biggest being our genetics. Our genetics can play a role1 in things like how we respond to a high-fat diet, how sensitive we are to plant defense chemicals, and even whether or not we can adequately access certain nutrients found in the foods we eat.

Your current health status also plays a huge role in your nutritional needs. If you are insulin resistant, for instance, you are going to have a wildly different blood sugar response to a sweet potato than someone who is insulin sensitive. Extrapolated even further, if you are metabolically unhealthy, you will likely respond much better to a low-carb or keto diet than a carbohydrate-based diet since your body won't be as efficient at metabolizing carbohydrates.

In short, if the goal is to optimize your diet, then it’s a good idea to tailor your nutrition plan to your unique genetic makeup and the current status of your health.