For example, we use phytoceramides (as Ceramosides®) in cellular beauty+ to support a healthy skin barrier structure and promote a supple complexion.* Taking ceramides orally, it turns out, has been clinically shown to ease wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after eight weeks.* It also includes astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that comes from microalgae, which has been shown to reduce wrinkles and age spots in as little as six weeks.*

Astaxanthin’s antioxidant properties also make it a wonderful free radical fighter—and free radicals can contribute to physical signs of aging (think skin sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles) over time. That’s why you’ll find polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract in the formula as well for even more antioxidant support and photoprotection.*

Finally, there’s ubiquinol CoQ10 to promote skin cell "cleanup" (aka, getting rid of debris) and rejuvenation; it helps your skin cells literally act younger and has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress after eight weeks.* What's more, CoQ10 has been found to improve skin elasticity and smoothness and reduce wrinkles and fine lines after 12 weeks.*

Essentially, this cutting-edge formula ticks all of the boxes when it comes to healthy skin aging—hydration, photoprotection, and cellular energy and function—with just one daily serving.*

And the reviews are, shall we say, glowing: “I was excited to try an easy, daily supplement that could help tackle some of my main concerns: fine lines, dryness, UV [exposure],”* Cece writes. “With cellular beauty+, my skin feels hydrated, my wrinkles appear less noticeable, and I’ve got a glowy feel I can’t believe is possible from a supplement!”*