Whole Foods Market just released their first-ever list of the top beauty and wellness trends for the year—and we are all about it.

Created by Whole Foods Market's global beauty buyers (people who are literally paid to be on top of what's just around the bend), the list reflects a continued shift toward achieving beauty holistically and ethically, and in a way that's in line with the latest science. Featuring everything from probiotic- and veggie-enhanced skin care products to purchases that support your sleep habits and the ethical treatment of animals, this forecast has everyone here at mbg excited about the way things are evolving in the industry.

Here's a summary of the trends they chose, plus some top picks in each category: