Before we dive into how to figure out who you were in a past life, it's essential to lay the groundwork with a bit about reincarnation. The belief in reincarnation, or the cycle of death and rebirth, originates from ancient India and is a key component of Eastern religions like Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

According to psychic medium and soul progression healer Gaia Chinniah, reincarnation relates to cycle of Samsara: "Samsara meaning your soul is taking on a new body, and that cycle keeps going until you reach Moksha, which is your enlightenment, or the end of your in reincarnation cycle."

As child psychiatrist and past-life researcher Jim B. Tucker, M.D., previously explained to mbg, reincarnation posits there is "carry-over from one life to another," and we all possess "some type of consciousness entity (or in religious terms, a soul) that experiences successive lives."