“Matcha may have lower amounts of caffeine compared to one cup of coffee, at about 50 milligrams, compared to coffee at about 95 milligrams,” Gandhi says. So if you’re measuring one for one, matcha is going to be on the lower end of the caffeine spectrum.

What’s more, “Many people enjoy matcha if they are caffeine sensitive because [its] L-Theanine helps balance caffeine spikes and help improve focus, mood, sleep, and energy throughout the day,” Gandhi says—so this green tea does come with even more benefits than just an energy boost.