I’m A Memory Coach: What To Eat & Limit To Supercharge Your Brain Power

Neuronutrition is a relatively new field of research that examines the impact of nutrients on brain health, cognitive performance, and mental well-being. Numerous studies have shown a strong correlation between a healthy diet and optimal brain function.

In a piece for the National Institutes of Health, David O. Kennedy, PhD of the Brain, Performance, and Nutrition Research Centre at Northumbria University wrote of B vitamins, “Their collective effects are particularly prevalent to numerous aspects of brain function, including energy production, DNA/RNA synthesis/repair, genomic and non-genomic methylation, and the synthesis of numerous neurochemicals and signaling molecules.” These vitamins help regulate levels of homocysteine, an amino acid associated with cognitive decline and dementia when present in high concentrations. B vitamins are abundant in foods like leafy greens, whole grains, and lean meats.

In another NIH piece, Simon C. Dyall, a member of the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences at Bournemouth University wrote, “Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) exhibit neuroprotective properties and represent a potential treatment for a variety of neurodegenerative and neurological disorders.” These essential fats, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been shown to promote brain cell growth, reduce inflammation, and improve communication between brain cells. Studies suggest that a diet rich in omega-3s can enhance memory and learning while protecting against cognitive decline and depression.

Other studies have shown that antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and flavonoids, which are available in foods like berries, dark chocolate, and green tea, protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation, which can contribute to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

Meanwhile, choline, an essential nutrient found in eggs, soybeans, and chicken, plays a vital role in the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is crucial for memory and learning processes.

A topic as filled with evolving data as brain nutrition tends to give rise to a number of LIEs (Limited Idea Entertained) or myths. Here are five of the most common, along with the truth behind each one: