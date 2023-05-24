One of the telltale signs of getting older—and one of the symptoms many of us fear the most—is a loss of mental quickness and healthy cognition. That may be why researchers from the Duke-NUS Medical School and the National University of Singapore partnered to explore the role of omega-3 fatty acids in brain health. More specifically, these researchers investigated the role of omega-3s in the development of brain myelination.

Myelin acts as an insulating membrane around our nerves, which helps nerve cells send signals to each other quickly and efficiently by conducting electrical signals. The loss of myelin is associated with disease1 since nerves can no longer function properly. For example, a genetic condition that drastically reduces myelination leads to a birth defect called microcephaly, which causes a baby's head to be much smaller than it should be.

But genetic disorders aren't the only thing affecting myelination; you also lose myelin as you age.