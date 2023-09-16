Optimal intake and blood levels of these nutrients can be challenging for people to maintain.

For vitamin B12, levels tend to decline from possibly eating less animal proteins, metabolic changes, and impaired absorption of the nutrient. Some research even shows the deficiency of this vitamin may exacerbate the loss of brain volume with aging—with greater loss seen in those with high homocysteine levels at the beginning.

And about half the population 3 has the MTHFR gene variation that impedes their ability to convert folate from foods (or folic acid from supplements) to its active 5-MTHF form. The trick around this? Take an already methylated form of folate.

Researchers are looking at the impact of both of these nutrients on brain health.

When used with standard therapy for dementia2 , B12 and folic acid helped improve measures of cognition compared to taking a placebo.

And when people with mild cognitive impairment received B12 and folic acid, they also had improved cognitive testing scores and decreased levels of inflammation compared to others and those who only took B12 or folic acid individually.