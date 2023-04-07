For this study, researchers wanted to take a closer look at the connection between sleep problems and incidence of stroke. To do so, they looked at just under 4,500 people with an average age of 62. Roughly half of the participants had never had a stroke, while the other half had had a stroke previously.

The participants were asked about their sleeping habits and any subsequent sleep issues they may be experiencing, with researchers accounting for variables such as smoking, depression, alcohol consumption, and physical activity.

And based on the findings, there appears to be a strong link between sleep issues and strokes. Here's a quick view of what they found: