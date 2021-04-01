Considering brows come in all shapes and sizes, the term over-plucked brows has a different meaning for everyone: It can certainly refer to raw, pencil-thin wisps, yes, but it can also mean a few errant, uneven brow hairs. "Brows are all about proportion, so even removing just one wrong hair can completely throw off your angles," says esthetician René de la Garza, founder of Brow Down Studio.

But no matter your brow archetype (naturally sparse, bold, and bushy, et al.), experts do have a bank of tips to recover your arches from a plucking gone wrong. Below, a plan of action for the tweezer-happy among us: