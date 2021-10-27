What to do if you apply too much foundation or concealer.

This hack works a few ways: First, patting on a facial oil can help break up some of that excess product, considering most foundations and concealers are also oil-based. But the oil also leaves behind a dewy sheen to the skin, which can help your complexion appear less cakey. The warmth from your palms also helps absorb any excess foundation—just make sure to pat and not rub, lest you smear the makeup or tug at your delicate skin.

To further blend the pigment, you can take a damp beauty sponge and bounce it across those covered-up areas. The tiny pores on the sponge can soak up extra product and soften any harsh makeup lines, evening out the base.

“Finish with a translucent setting powder to mattify if dewy isn’t your vibe,” says Compton. (She prefers the “Un” Powder from RMS Beauty.) Press and roll the powder on specific areas you want to soak up the shine. You could also dust on a finishing powder (yes, they’re different), which offers a slight glow to emulate the look of skin; rather than pressing the powder into your complexion, you can use a fluffy brush to sweep with featherlight pressure.