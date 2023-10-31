Of course, offloading your plate wherever possible may be the first step to easing stress. But it’s equally as important to add items to your to-do list that relieve stress and positively contribute to your mental health, hormonal health, and, in turn, your overall health. Bhatia refers to this process as your very own “checks and balances” system.

Bhatia suggests common examples like yoga, a walk in the park, daily journaling, and regular mindfulness practice. But don't just schedule in activities other people consider relaxing—search for personally fulfilling moments instead. If you have a few minutes, consider writing down a few activities you know bring you peace, so it’s easy to pick next time you have a free block of time.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what you do; just making a relaxing activity part of your priorities is the lesson here. Think of the scheduling as a preemptive act of self-care.

“[Find] something that really refills you, so that stress, trauma, and all of these other things that life can throw in our way doesn’t completely crash your endocrine system,” she reiterates.

So the next time you look at your calendar, take note of how many to-do items are just for you and your endocrine system—if there aren’t at least a few dedicated activities or moments each week for winding down, try to schedule them in wherever they fit.

By doing so, you’ll build a life that is congruent for you, Bhatia says, one that isn’t forcing you on the aging spectrum faster than nature intended.