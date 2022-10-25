Your blood sugar acts as your body’s main source of energy. But having high blood sugar levels doesn’t mean you’re going to feel supercharged to tackle your to-do list. Quite the opposite, in fact. High blood sugar can contribute to headaches and make you feel tired, weak, and even nauseous. Over time, it can lead to pre-diabetes and/or diabetes.

Eating a healthy diet and exercising can keep blood sugar in check, and monitoring your beverage intake can make a difference too. While there is no magic drink that will lower your blood sugar, certain ones can help stabilize blood sugar and avoid spikes.