It seems straightforward: Simply apply a few drops onto the nail beds (either with a dropper, brush, or applicator) and massage them in with your fingertips. However, a few tips can help the nourishing oil absorb deeper into the nail beds—and who doesn’t want more efficient results?

According to Taylor, it’s important to take the time to massage in the oil until it completely absorbs. “Forgetting to massage the oil into the skin can leave an oily residue, and the nails will not reap all the health benefits,” she notes.

If you’d like to soften your cuticles even further, Lin recommends slathering on a hand cream and wearing a set of gloves for at least 10 minutes. “The heat from your body can help them absorb,” she says. Better yet, wear the gloves while you do the dishes for a mini spa moment: The steamy, sudsy water can increase the skin's permeability, which can help these healthy oils penetrate deeper into the pores for baby-soft skin.

This probably goes without saying, but avoid washing your hands right after applying cuticle oil. “Washing or sanitizing your hands after application will remove the oil and diminish the benefits,” says Taylor. It only takes a few minutes for the formula to fully sink into your skin, so make sure to set aside that time.