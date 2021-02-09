If you have some extra cooking oil, try slathering it on your hands before pulling on the gloves. Any organic, unrefined oil will do: Some of our favorites include extra-virgin olive oil, which contains a high dose of vitamin E; coconut oil, which can help your skin boost collagen production and can help improve moisture levels and barrier function; avocado oil, which contains oleic acid and monounsaturated fats; and almond oil, which is anti-inflammatory can help prevent structural damage caused by UV radiation.

Not only do the oils themselves provide skin-softening lipids and antioxidants, but the steamy, sudsy water takes this mini mask a step further: Steam increases the skin’s permeability, which can help these healthy oils penetrate deeper into the pores for baby soft skin; it’s the same reason why an esthetician might use a facial steamer before going in with masks or peels, or why you might throw on a shower cap after sliding a hair mask through your strands, so the conditioning agents can penetrate into the inner layer of the hair shaft.

After all the dishes are scrubbed and dried, peel off your gloves and rub in any excess oil—trust, your hands will feel touchably smooth.