Personal Trainers Weigh In On Whether Weighted Hula Hoops Are Worth The Hype

As with any type of exercise, form is critical. As mentioned, Stryker emphasizes the importance of keeping your core engaged throughout the entirety of the workout. Not only will this ensure you're actually working your core, but it will also protect and stabilize your body.

Both she and Williams also note to start light and avoid overdoing it when you're first getting started. "If you're not used to the hula hooping motion, go easy the first few days," Stryker says.

Williams suggests working with your hoop for about 20 to 25 minutes total at a time, and working your way up to more weight in time as you build your strength. "Monitor overuse with weighted hula hoops," he says, and listen to how your body feels.

If it feels painful to use, especially in your hips and lower back, think about adjusting the weight and duration of the workout. And if you're using one of the hoops with the ball and rope, of course, make sure you're not standing near anyone or anything that could accidentally get hit.

Not everything that goes viral on TikTok has merit, but weighted hula hoops may be worthwhile to try, especially if you're looking for a fun workout that doesn't really feel like exercise. Whether you go for a standard-looking hoop, or one of the modern varieties, get ready to light up that core.