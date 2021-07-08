Personal Trainers Weigh In On Whether Weighted Hula Hoops Are Worth The Hype

4 Best Weighted Hula Hoops To Try + How To Use Them, From Personal Trainers
Weighted hula hoops have been having a moment on TikTok, with countless videos showing people using them to tone their core.
This piece of exercise equipment is exactly what it sounds like: a weighted version of those fun circular hoops you used to play with as a kid. They typically weigh between one to eight pounds, compared to regular hula hoops which clock in at less than a pound.
But can swirling a heavier-than-normal hoop around your waist really strengthen your body? We asked the experts for their take, along with the lowdown on how to use this trending fitness tool.
Do weighted hula hoops really help tone your stomach?
If you use them properly, weighted hula hoops can be a great tool to activate your core, fitness trainer Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT tells mbg. "Weighted hula hoops are a fun way to work your core and get in some light aerobic activity."
The key is, she notes, you want to make sure you're engaging your core the entire time. If you're passively swinging your hips with no activation, you're still getting some cardio, but may not see the core strength improvement you're looking for.
What are the benefits of a weighted hula hoop?
With good posture and an active core, twirling that hoop around your waist works your abdominal muscles and your obliques. Plus, along with working various parts of your core, certified person trainer Jason Williams, NASM-CPT says weighted hula hoops can also improve balance, and even cardio endurance.
"The best thing about them, is they don't feel like exercise," says Stryker, "meaning you're likely to think of it more as fun than a workout."
Weighted hula hoops to try.
Many of the weighted hula hoops on the market today are simply a heavier version of a standard hoop. But there's also another style that fits snug to your waist, with a ball and rope that spins around the hoop as you use it. Both can be effective, and the best option really comes down to a matter of preference (though some reviews do indicate the latter option is more convenient, because it doesn't fall down when you stop moving). Here, we've rounded up a few of top-rated options (based on Amazon reviews) to consider:
1. bintiva Weighted Hula Hoop
This option looks like a standard hula hoop, but it's heavier, and you can actually adjust the weight (anywhere from 3.3 to 5.3 pounds). The foam material makes it comfortable enough to use, without banging up your core. Another great feature is you can easily take the hoop apart, making it super easy to bring wherever you may want to squeeze in a quick workout.
Weighted Hula Hoop by bintiva, amazon.com ($59.99)
2. Smart Weighted Hula Hoop
This QRlitos hoop fits directly around your waist—it's adjustable, so you can be sure it'll fit properly. As you use it, the ball swings around, and you can even adjust the intensity by shortening or lengthening the rope (the shorter the rope, the more difficult it is).
Smart Weighted Hula Hoop, amazon.com ($49.88)
3. Sports Hoop Weighted Hoop
This 3.3 pound hoop by the Sports Hoop Store was specifically designed to both tone and stimulate your core, with soft rubber foam that makes it more comfortable to use for a prolonged period of time. Its wavy ridges are meant to help stimulate your core muscles, and even help the hoop stay up on your waist.
Weighted Hula Hoop by Sports Hoop Store, amazon.com ($52.70)
4. Dumoyi Weighted Hula Hoop
Similar to the second option, this hoop by Dumoyi is adjustable and sits snug right on your waist. It comes with 24 pieces so you can fit it properly, and again, the length of the rope will determine how hard you have to work to keep the ball spinning. One happy review notes, "It takes a few tries to get the hang of it, but then look out. I'm sweating after 10 minutes and I feel like a did 100 crunches."
Weighted Hula Hoop by Dumoyi, amazon.com ($49.99)
A weighted hula hoop workout.
Williams recommends this hula hoop interval routine for a quick workout that will work your full body and get your heart pumping. What's more, it'll only take about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on whether you do two or three sets:
- Warmup: 2 - 3 minutes of hula hooping
- Jumping Jacks: 20 seconds
- Jogging in Place: 20 seconds
- Hula Hooping: 30 seconds
- Lunges: 20 seconds
- Squats: 20 seconds
- Hula Hooping: 30 seconds
- Plank: 30 - 45 seconds
- Pushups: 8 - 12
- Hula Hooping: 30 seconds
- Crunches: 15
- Hula Hooping: 30 seconds
- Mountain Climbers: 20 seconds
- Hula Hooping: 1 minute
- Repeat for two or three sets.
And of course, you don't even need a "routine" when it comes to these fun workout gadgets. As Stryker tells mbg, just try incorporating a few minutes of weighted hula hooping throughout the day. "Put on your favorite song for extra motivation!"
Safety precautions to keep in mind.
As with any type of exercise, form is critical. As mentioned, Stryker emphasizes the importance of keeping your core engaged throughout the entirety of the workout. Not only will this ensure you're actually working your core, but it will also protect and stabilize your body.
Both she and Williams also note to start light and avoid overdoing it when you're first getting started. "If you're not used to the hula hooping motion, go easy the first few days," Stryker says.
Williams suggests working with your hoop for about 20 to 25 minutes total at a time, and working your way up to more weight in time as you build your strength. "Monitor overuse with weighted hula hoops," he says, and listen to how your body feels.
If it feels painful to use, especially in your hips and lower back, think about adjusting the weight and duration of the workout. And if you're using one of the hoops with the ball and rope, of course, make sure you're not standing near anyone or anything that could accidentally get hit.
Not everything that goes viral on TikTok has merit, but weighted hula hoops may be worthwhile to try, especially if you're looking for a fun workout that doesn't really feel like exercise. Whether you go for a standard-looking hoop, or one of the modern varieties, get ready to light up that core.
