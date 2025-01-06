We are all a unique combination of these three doshas. And when one of our elements goes out of balance, we feel it in our bodies. Let's say you suddenly find yourself easily irritated or getting a skin rash. In that case, your fire element, or pitta, is likely aggravated. Instead of indulging in chilis and tequila and hot yoga, you'll want to do the kinds of things and eat the kinds of foods that cool you down. It's really common sense: When you're too hot, take off the sweater!