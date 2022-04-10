This Surprising Supplement Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar Levels*

The more we learn about vitamin D, the more impressed we become. I mean, really, is there anything the sunshine vitamin can’t do? From bone health and muscle strength to mood support, gut health, and longevity—it’s no secret that vitamin D’s health benefits reach far and wide.*

One benefit that may not come to mind immediately when considering the sunshine vitamin’s many perks? Blood sugar regulation. It turns out that vitamin D has a significant impact on the body’s glucose levels and taking an oral supplement can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.*