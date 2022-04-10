 Skip to content

Vitamin D Helps Modulate Blood Sugar & Promotes Metabolic Health*
Vitamin D Helps Modulate Blood Sugar & Promotes Metabolic Health*

Vitamin D Helps Modulate Blood Sugar & Promotes Metabolic Health*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
This Surprising Supplement Promotes Healthy Blood Sugar Levels*

April 10, 2022 — 11:03 AM

The more we learn about vitamin D, the more impressed we become. I mean, really, is there anything the sunshine vitamin can’t do? From bone health and muscle strength to mood support, gut health, and longevity—it’s no secret that vitamin D’s health benefits reach far and wide.* 

One benefit that may not come to mind immediately when considering the sunshine vitamin’s many perks? Blood sugar regulation. It turns out that vitamin D has a significant impact on the body’s glucose levels and taking an oral supplement can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.* 

The importance of maintaining healthy blood glucose levels. 

Cells use glucose (aka from blood sugar) to make energy to carry out their functions throughout the body. Glucose is especially important in the brain, where a high demand of blood sugar is used to produce neurotransmitters that enable the central nervous system to communicate with the rest of the body.

But it’s not only cognitive functions that require adequate amounts of glucose—healthy blood sugar levels have an impact on mood regulation, energy, sleep, metabolic health, and more. The key to healthy blood sugar, or glycemia, is maintaining balanced levels—we need sufficient blood glucose to help our cells and organ systems carry out their daily activities, but too much blood sugar and suboptimal insulin sensitivity can result in health concerns

How vitamin D aids blood sugar regulation.

Clinical trial research has found that sufficient vitamin D status has a positive impact on cardiometabolic health.* Specifically, vitamin D3 oral supplements help promote healthy levels of insulin (i.e., the body’s metabolic hormone that modulates carbohydrate, protein, and fat metabolism) and facilitates healthy levels of blood glucose.*

This beneficial glycemic vitamin D3 phenomenon is especially true in individuals with vitamin D deficiency.* In other words, achieving and maintaining vitamin D sufficiency matters for your metabolic health via healthy insulin and glucose levels.*

Why vitamin D's impact on metabolic health matters.

The vitamin D nutrient gap in our nation is massive, with over 93% of the U.S. population failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D on a daily basis (and we need loads more). Considering all inputs (diet, sunshine, etc.), a whopping 41% of U.S. adults are vitamin D insufficient, while 29% are straight up deficient. 

Vitamin D deficiency is linked to suboptimal levels of blood sugar, which implicates metabolic health, energy, digestion, mood, and more. On the flip side, healthy vitamin D levels help regulate blood glucose to support metabolic health, whole-body health, and longevity.*

The bottom line.

Achieving and maintaining (a daily endeavor) sufficient vitamin D status supports healthy blood sugar levels and promotes metabolic health.* To help modulate your body’s blood glucose and maintain ample levels of D, consider taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement with sustainably sourced vitamin D3 at a science-backed dose with built-in absorption, like mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
