 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How The Antioxidant Power Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Aging*
|
Expert Reviewed How The Antioxidant Power Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Aging*

How The Antioxidant Power Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Aging*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Here's How Vitamin D Has Been Linked To Living A Long, Healthy Life*

Image by Kate Ames / Stocksy

May 25, 2022 — 20:04 PM

Vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the body—meaning D has a big role in everything from bone, muscle, and immune health to cognition, mood, and—yes, longevity.* 

Over the past few years, more and more evidence has revealed that vitamin D is a key player in many physiological processes tied to living a long, healthy, happy life.*

Did we need another incredible benefit to convince us to take vitamin D? No. Will we take the longevity benefits with excitement and gratitude? You better believe it!

Discovering more about vitamin D's longevity benefits.

In 2019, Biology published a review outlining the many longevity mechanisms and benefits of vitamin D. You may think of vitamin C when the term "antioxidant" is used, but vitamin C needs to spread the attention and love. As it turns out, vitamin D is another essential vitamin that's a potent antioxidant, helping to balance mitochondrial activities, combat oxidative stress, and protect your DNA—if your vitamin D status is sufficient, that is.* 

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(54)
vitamin D3 potency+

The problem is that a large portion of U.S. adults has insufficient levels of vitamin D (41% to be exact), and 29% are straight-up vitamin D deficient. In fact, over 90% of Americans can't even manage to eat their way to 400 I.U. of this essential micronutrient each day (and we need way more than that). Without adequate levels of vitamin D, your body can't utilize the vitamin when it's needed—for antioxidant actions or other vital activities.* 

When vitamin D levels are sufficient, though? The sunshine vitamin becomes a dynamic free-radical-fighting superhero among a team of antioxidant avengers.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How vitamin D delivers on its antioxidant benefits.

Vitamin D signaling pathways are a key player in directly protecting cells from the overaccumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS).* Specifically, vitamin D helps protect proteins (e.g., hormones, antibodies, collagen, etc.), fatty acids (aka lipids, like those in cell membranes throughout the body), and DNA from oxidation by combating oxidative stress.* 

Additionally, sufficient levels of vitamin D support mitochondrial resilience (you know, that energy powerhouse organelle in our cells) and endocrine functions.* This, in turn, promotes healthy energy metabolism, hormone activity and balance, and longevity.* 

Beyond the functions that foster antioxidant activity on a cellular level, here are some additional physiological systems that vitamin D supports to promote our overall well-being as we age:*

What this means for healthy, graceful aging. 

Vitamin D supports a long, happy, healthy life on multiple fronts—but only if you have sufficient levels of the essential vitamin, which requires daily planning.*

Considering it's absurdly difficult (read: basically impossible) to get enough vitamin D from food and sunshine alone, and our ability to maintain sufficient vitamin D levels becomes more challenging as we age, many individuals (younger and older) choose to add a high-quality D3 supplement to their daily routine.

With the most bioavailable form and effective dose of vitamin D (D3), plus an organic trio of avocado, olive, and flax oils for optimal absorption of fat-soluble D, mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ promotes healthy vitamin D levels to support oxidative stress balance and antioxidant activity, muscle health, cognitive function, bone health, and immune function through all stages of life.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin D3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(54)
vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(54)
vitamin D3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Bugs Don't Stand A Chance Against These 5 DIY Natural Pesticides

Emma Loewe
Bugs Don't Stand A Chance Against These 5 DIY Natural Pesticides
Integrative Health

My Grandfather Lived Into His Late 90s Using These 10 Ayurvedic Principles

Nidhi Pandya
My Grandfather Lived Into His Late 90s Using These 10 Ayurvedic Principles
Beauty

This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks

Braelyn Wood
This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks
Recipes

Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up

Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D.
Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up
Functional Food

Get All The Ingredients For A Longevity-Promoting Meal Delivered To Your Door

Braelyn Wood
Get All The Ingredients For A Longevity-Promoting Meal Delivered To Your Door
Beauty

Uh, This Is A Very Shocking (Potential) Side Effect Of Laser Hair Removal

Alexandra Engler
Uh, This Is A Very Shocking (Potential) Side Effect Of Laser Hair Removal
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Praying Mantises Everywhere

Sarah Regan
What It Really Means If You Keep Seeing Praying Mantises Everywhere
Beauty

A 1-Second Trick To Identify Your Signature Feature (Because Everybody Has One)

Alexandra Engler
A 1-Second Trick To Identify Your Signature Feature (Because Everybody Has One)
Beauty

When It Comes To Sweat-Proof Makeup, This Peloton Instructor Has A Few Tricks

Jamie Schneider
When It Comes To Sweat-Proof Makeup, This Peloton Instructor Has A Few Tricks
Love

This Type Of Eye Contact Is Said To Make People Fall In Love — But Does It Work?

Sarah Regan
This Type Of Eye Contact Is Said To Make People Fall In Love — But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

Is This One Healthy Food Secretly Spiking Your Blood Sugar?

Olivia Giacomo
Is This One Healthy Food Secretly Spiking Your Blood Sugar?
Functional Food

What A Biohacker Puts In His Coffee Every Morning For Younger-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
What A Biohacker Puts In His Coffee Every Morning For Younger-Looking Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-d-promotes-longevity
vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!