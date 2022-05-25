Here's How Vitamin D Has Been Linked To Living A Long, Healthy Life*

Vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the body—meaning D has a big role in everything from bone, muscle, and immune health to cognition, mood, and—yes, longevity.*

Over the past few years, more and more evidence has revealed that vitamin D is a key player in many physiological processes tied to living a long, healthy, happy life.*

Did we need another incredible benefit to convince us to take vitamin D? No. Will we take the longevity benefits with excitement and gratitude? You better believe it!