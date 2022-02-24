 Skip to content

How The Antioxidant Activity Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy & Graceful Aging*
How The Antioxidant Activity Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy & Graceful Aging*

How The Antioxidant Activity Of Vitamin D Promotes Healthy & Graceful Aging*

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
How The Stress Response Changes As We Age & What To Do About It

Image by ROB AND JULIA CAMPBELL / Stocksy

February 24, 2022 — 11:03 AM

Vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the body—meaning D has a big role in everything from bone, muscle, and immune health to cognition, mood, and—yes, longevity.* 

Over the past few years, more and more evidence has revealed that vitamin D is a key player in many physiological processes tied to living a long, healthy, happy life.* 

Did we need another incredible benefit to convince us to take vitamin D? No. Will we take the longevity benefits with excitement and gratitude? You better believe it!

Discovering more about vitamin D’s longevity benefits.

In 2019, Biology published a review outlining the many longevity mechanisms and benefits of vitamin D. You may think of vitamin C when the term "antioxidant" is used, but vitamin C needs to spread the attention and love. As it turns out, vitamin D is another essential vitamin that's a potent antioxidant, helping to balance mitochondrial activities, combat oxidative stress, and protect your DNA—if your vitamin D status is sufficient, that is.* 

The problem is that a large portion of U.S. adults have insufficient levels of vitamin D (41% to be exact) and 29% are straight up vitamin D deficient. In fact, over 90% of Americans can't even manage to eat their way to 400 IU of this essential micronutrient each day (and we need way more than that). Without adequate levels of vitamin D, your body can’t utilize the vitamin when it’s needed—for antioxidant actions or other vital activities.* 

When vitamin D levels are sufficient, though? The sunshine vitamin becomes a dynamic free-radical-fighting superhero amongst a team of antioxidant avengers.* 

How vitamin D delivers on its antioxidant benefits.

Vitamin D signaling pathways are a key player in directly protecting cells from the overaccumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS).* Specifically, vitamin D helps protect proteins (e.g., hormones, antibodies, collagen, etc.), fatty acids (aka lipids, like those in cell membranes throughout the body), and DNA from oxidation by combating oxidative stress.* 

Additionally, sufficient levels of vitamin D support mitochondrial resilience (you know, that energy powerhouse organelle in our cells) and endocrine functions.* This, in turn, promotes healthy energy metabolism, hormone activity and balance, and longevity.* 

Beyond the functions that foster antioxidant activity on a cellular level, here are some additional physiological systems that vitamin D supports to promote our overall well-being as we age:*

What this means for healthy, graceful aging. 

Vitamin D supports a long, happy, healthy life on multiple fronts—but only if you have sufficient levels of the essential vitamin, which requires daily planning.*

Considering it’s absurdly difficult (read: basically impossible) to get enough vitamin D from food and sunshine alone, and our ability to maintain sufficient vitamin D levels becomes more challenging as we age, many individuals (younger and older) choose to add a high-quality D3 supplement to their daily routine.

With the most bioavailable form and effective dose of vitamin D (D3), plus an organic trio of avocado, olive, and flax oils for optimal absorption of fat-soluble D, mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ promotes healthy vitamin D levels to support oxidative stress balance and antioxidant activity, muscle health, cognitive function, bone health, and immune function through all stages of life.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

