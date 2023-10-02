Vitamin D Helps Modulate Blood Sugar & Promotes Metabolic Health*
The more we learn about vitamin D, the clearer it becomes that getting enough of this vital vitamin is a key part of achieving optimal health.* From bone health and muscle strength to mood support, gut health, and longevity—it's no secret that vitamin D's health benefits reach far and wide.* Is there anything the sunshine vitamin can't do? Below, we investigate.
One benefit that may not come to mind immediately when considering the sunshine vitamin's many perks? Blood sugar regulation. It turns out that vitamin D has a significant impact on the body's glucose levels, and taking an oral supplement can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.*
Why healthy blood glucose levels are key
Cells use glucose (aka from blood sugar) to make energy to carry out their functions throughout the body. Glucose is especially important in the brain, where blood sugar is in high demand, as it's used to produce neurotransmitters that enable the central nervous system to communicate with the rest of the body.
But it's not only cognitive functions that require adequate amounts of glucose—healthy blood sugar levels have an impact on mood regulation, energy, sleep, metabolic health, and more. The key to healthy blood sugar, or glycemia, is maintaining balanced levels—we need sufficient blood glucose to help our cells and organ systems carry out their daily activities, but too much blood sugar and suboptimal insulin sensitivity can result in health concerns.
How vitamin D supports blood sugar
Clinical trial research has found that sufficient vitamin D status has a positive impact on cardiometabolic health.* Specifically, vitamin D3 oral supplements help promote healthy levels of insulin1 (i.e., the body's metabolic hormone that modulates carbohydrate, protein, and fat metabolism) and facilitates healthy levels of blood glucose2.*
This beneficial glycemic vitamin D3 phenomenon is especially true in individuals with vitamin D deficiency3.* In other words, achieving and maintaining vitamin D sufficiency matters for your metabolic health via healthy insulin and glucose levels.*
Metabolic health implications
The vitamin D nutrient gap in our nation is massive, with over 93% of the U.S. population4 failing to consume just 400 IU of vitamin D on a daily basis (and we need loads more). Considering all inputs (diet, sunshine, etc.), a whopping 41% of U.S. adults4 are vitamin D insufficient, while 29% are straight-up deficient.
Vitamin D deficiency is linked to suboptimal levels of blood sugar, which implicates metabolic health, energy, digestion, mood, and more. On the flip side, healthy vitamin D levels help regulate blood glucose to support metabolic health, whole-body health, and longevity.*
The takeaway
Achieving and maintaining (a daily endeavor) sufficient vitamin D status supports healthy blood sugar levels and promotes metabolic health.* To help modulate your body's blood glucose and maintain ample levels of D, consider taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement with sustainably sourced vitamin D3 at a science-backed dose with built-in absorption, like mbg's vitamin D3 potency+.*
