When a brand only sells one product, you know it's got to be a good one! Beia encourages women to indulge in regular self-care. What better way to do this than with a lovely little spritz of good-for-your-skin ingredients? This mist is made with calming aloe, green tea to fight breakouts, and hyaluronic acid to deliver a boost of moisture to the skin. Whether you're using it to lock in makeup before stepping out the door or at your desk for a midday pick-me-up, this cruelty-free and vegan skin care product is an absolute treat.

Daily Hydrating Mist Set, Beia Beauty ($48)