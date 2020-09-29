Pearl Powder Is The Secret Of People With Plump, Glowing Skin. Here's How To Add It To Your Diet

The adaptogenic kingdom, the diverse array of herbs and other earth medicines that help maintain balance in brains, skin, hormones, and inflammation. It is a favorite tool of many experts—holistic and not. Pearl powder is a one of these go-to adaptogens that hails from the sea. But how much do you know about it? For some, you may be well familiar or use it in your own routine already (in that case, consider this a brush up); for others, you likely need a bit more context. Here, all you need to know.