Pearl Powder Is The Secret Of People With Plump, Glowing Skin. Here's How To Add It To Your Diet

I've always been fascinated by the ocean. The sheer blue vastness and dark depths are simultaneously humbling, awe-inspiring, and sacred. With the majority of our planet being underwater, and 95 percent of the oceans being unexplored, there is endless magic to learn from the sea.

As a functional medicine practitioner, I frequently use different natural food medicines found in the ocean.

Equal to my love of marine magic are adaptogens. The adaptogenic kingdom, the diverse array of herbs and other earth medicines that balance our brains, hormones, and inflammation, is one of my favorite tools in my own life and with patients.

So if there is such a thing as an adaptogen of the sea, I'm sure as heck going to nerd out with you and talk about it! My friends, meet pearl, the oceanic adaptogen.