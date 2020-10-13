When I went plant-based, I took it upon myself to learn about the dozens of vegetables I had heard about but had never eaten. For one, I kept reading about kale. What the heck was that? A college somewhere in New England? I decided to try it. I didn’t like it. Then I learned that if you cooked it right, which I hadn’t done, kale could actually be delicious. It turns out that kale is genuine soul food, prepared in dozens of delicious ways by West African cooks.

I next discovered broccoli, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, and other vegetables that I never bothered to eat before. The dam broke. I was soon eating mushrooms, carrots, asparagus, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, beans, peas, and more. I also found that healthy foods I used to dislike, such as onions, could taste excellent if prepared properly. Potatoes, too, could be a good source of nutrients, but only if you prepare them correctly—that is, without deep-frying them into French fries or baking them with sour cream and bacon.

I also used my new knowledge of spices to make these foods work rather than depending on loads of oil and salt. And I learned how to sauté foods in a healthy way, using a combination of lemon and vinegar that gave me the nice salty taste I love without turning them into a diabetes-inducing, artery-clogging nightmare.