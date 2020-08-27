The primary difference between the fruits is an aesthetic one: peaches have that signature fuzzy skin. Nectarines, by comparison, are smooth due to a genetic variation—they are, technically, just a different variety of peaches.

A recessive gene results in nectarines having a smoother, and thinner, skin. Nectarines also tend to be smaller and have a slightly stronger smell. that also remain firmer when ripe.

Both fruits come in yellow and white varieties, which are distinguished not just by color but by flavor, too. The white varieties tend to be less acidic, and are sweeter even when less ripe while the yellow varieties need to soften more to acquire their sweetness.