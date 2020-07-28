This Summertime Peach Smoothie Is Creamy & Sweet — With A Glow-Enhancing Add
Peaches are the quintessential summer fruit—they’re sweet, refreshing, and at their peak flavor in the height of summer. They’re also super-nutritious: One medium-sized, 60-calorie peach provides 16 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, nine percent of your vitamin A needs, and two grams of fiber. (Leave the skins on to reap the full benefits.)
This recipe tastes like a milkshake but actually has zero refined sugar or dairy. It instead gets its sweetness from peaches and its creaminess from frozen cauliflower (which if you haven’t tried in smoothies yet, you should—it lends amazing texture and nutrients like fiber, B-vitamins, and antioxidants without any funky cauliflower taste).
The collagen powder adds an extra protein boost, plus the added benefits to skin elasticity and moisture.* Because mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ formula contains antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS plus hyaluronic acid, it works overtime to help support healthy, hydrated skin.*
If you need a little more staying power, feel free to add in your favorite nut or seed butter for some healthy fats. Either way, enjoy this smoothie as an energizing breakfast or post-workout snack to support a healthy glow.*
Peaches & Cream Collagen Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 -2 cups water or your favorite unsweetened plant milk
- 1 medium fresh peach slices or 1 cup frozen peach slices
- 1 cup frozen cauliflower
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen collagen+
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- Optional: 1 teaspoon of your favorite nut or seed butter (ex: almond butter, cashew butter, sunflower seed butter, tahini)
- Optional: A few ice cubes
Method:
- Layer ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.
- Green smoothie variation: To amp up the nutrient factor, add a handful or baby spinach, frozen spinach, or a scoop of mindbodygreen’s organic veggies+