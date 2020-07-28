This recipe tastes like a milkshake but actually has zero refined sugar or dairy. It instead gets its sweetness from peaches and its creaminess from frozen cauliflower (which if you haven’t tried in smoothies yet, you should—it lends amazing texture and nutrients like fiber, B-vitamins, and antioxidants without any funky cauliflower taste).

The collagen powder adds an extra protein boost, plus the added benefits to skin elasticity and moisture.* Because mindbodygreen’s grass-fed collagen+ formula contains antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS plus hyaluronic acid, it works overtime to help support healthy, hydrated skin.*

If you need a little more staying power, feel free to add in your favorite nut or seed butter for some healthy fats. Either way, enjoy this smoothie as an energizing breakfast or post-workout snack to support a healthy glow.*