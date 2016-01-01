Brooklyn Borough President

For the past three decades, Eric Adams has served the residents of Brooklyn as borough president, state senator, police officer, and coalition builder. In November of 2017, he was reelected for a second term to represent Brooklyn as borough president. Born in Brownsville and educated in the city’s public school system, he is committed to ensuring Brooklyn’s bright future by helping each and every Brooklynite reach his or her full potential.

In 2016, Adams was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, lost vision in his left eye, and suffered nerve damage in his hands and feet. After pursuing a whole-food, plant-based diet, he was able to reverse his diagnosis. He authored the book, Healthy at Last: A Plant-Based Approach to Preventing and Reversing Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses, to share his story and help others with their health journeys.