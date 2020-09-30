Take one glance at Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, and you’ll regard him as quite the healthy individual: He has a standing desk and stationary bike propped in his office; he penned a healthy cookbook filled with yummy, plant-based recipes; and he practically exudes energy while he speaks—you’d be hard-pressed not to feel motivated by his exuberance.

But rewind to 2016, and his health paints a vastly different picture: He was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes after undergoing a colonoscopy due to an intense stomach ulcer. He lost sight in his left eye and was slowly losing it in his right. He had nerve damage in his hands and feet, and he couldn’t feel his right thigh. In other words, he was in the very late stages of a serious diagnosis—his doctor even revealed he was at a comatose level.

Just months later (yes, months!), all of the aforementioned symptoms had completely disappeared, and his life had changed for the better. How did this happen? How did he turn his health around so quickly? Well, according to Adams, all it took was some thoughtful lifestyle adjustments. As he shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast: “No matter if you are eight or 80, you can be the person you want to be by taking healthy steps forward.”

Five steps, to be exact: