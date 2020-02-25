The researchers attribute the root vegetables' bad reputation, in part, to it's traditional preparations and serving options: fried, or full of salt and unhealthy fats. They concluded that eating potatoes, prepared the right way, can be a part of a healthy diet.

For their study, the researchers had a group of 50 healthy adults, in this case based on factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and insulin levels, replace their regular side dishes with either potatoes or refined grains, both prepared by the Metabolic Diet Study Center at the university.

Participants ate one version of these side dishes for a month, took a two week break, and then supplemented meals with the other option. The side dishes, regardless of potato or not, were kept to the same calorie count and carbohydrate level to isolate the impact of health to the potato itself.

They found that when participants were eating more potatoes, their levels of nutrients like potassium and fiber were higher. In addition, this study did not conclude that eating potatoes increase fasting glucose levels, and that cholesterol, insulin, and cardiometabolic markers did not have any negative impact.