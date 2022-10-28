Here’s the thing: The U-shaped haircut may be super buzzy right now, but it’s not exactly a groundbreaking idea. Stylists have been fashioning this layered cut for years—it just didn’t have a cute name until now. They’ve long known that trimming off dead ends can create a fuller look, and stylists will tailor the exact length and layers to your face shape.

However, if you’d like to mirror the U-shaped cuts you see taking over social media, feel free to bring photos! “It’s a great way to make sure you and your stylist are on the same page,” says Rubenstein. Still, your personal hair texture will determine how layered you’ll want to go: “If you have fine hair, you may want to take the length up for this shape,” says Brook. “If you have thick, coarse hair, you may want to add layers in the interior to remove weight and bulkiness, creating more movement in the lengths of the curve.”

The bottom line? Chat with your stylist. They’ll be able to tweak the shape to achieve maximum volume from your locks.