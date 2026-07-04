A new study1 suggests that's more than just a retail trend. Researchers analyzed 25 years of data from more than 63,000 adults and found that supplement use has climbed steadily, with nearly 3 in 5 adults now taking at least one supplement. But the more interesting finding is what people are taking. The classic multivitamin is no longer the obvious default (but still a fan favorite, of course). More Americans are choosing supplements that map to specific goals, reflecting a broader move toward personalized wellness.