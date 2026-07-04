Americans Are Changing The Way They Supplement — Here's What's Driving It
The supplement aisle has evolved alongside the wellness industry itself. What was once dominated by a handful of familiar vitamins is now filled with products designed to support nearly every aspect of health, from digestion and sleep to muscle recovery, skin health, immunity, and longevity.
A new study1 suggests that's more than just a retail trend. Researchers analyzed 25 years of data from more than 63,000 adults and found that supplement use has climbed steadily, with nearly 3 in 5 adults now taking at least one supplement. But the more interesting finding is what people are taking. The classic multivitamin is no longer the obvious default (but still a fan favorite, of course). More Americans are choosing supplements that map to specific goals, reflecting a broader move toward personalized wellness.
A 25-year snapshot of how Americans supplement
To understand how supplement habits have evolved, researchers turned to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, one of the largest and most representative health surveys in the United States. They analyzed responses from more than 63,000 adults collected between 1999 and 2023, asking participants which supplements they had taken during the previous 30 days.
Overall supplement use increased from 51% to 60%, with the biggest jump occurring after 2010. The increase was especially noticeable among adults over 65, nearly eight in 10 of whom now report taking at least one supplement.
But the most interesting trend wasn't simply the number of people taking supplements. It was how dramatically the supplement landscape changed.
The shift towards more personalization of supplements
Multivitamin use actually declined over the study period. Meanwhile, individual vitamins and targeted supplements surged.
Vitamin D use increased nearly sixfold. Vitamin K, zinc, turmeric, and omega-3 supplements all became much more common. Researchers also documented rapid growth in products like probiotics, prebiotics, collagen, hyaluronic acid, elderberry, and ashwagandha. Rather than taking one supplement to "cover all the bases," many people now appear to be building supplement routines around very specific goals. Some are focused on immunity. Others are thinking about gut health, skin, joints, longevity, or healthy aging.
That shift reflects a much bigger change in how we think about health. People aren't just buying supplements; they're becoming more engaged with their own health. They're reading labels, learning about ingredients, listening to podcasts, talking with practitioners, and trying to understand how nutrition fits into their specific lifestyle. That curiosity is helping drive the move toward more personalized supplement routines.
More doesn't always mean better
The growing interest in personalized wellness also highlights the importance of choosing supplements from trusted brands that prioritize quality testing, transparency, and ingredients backed by research. And whenever possible, it's a good idea to discuss your supplement routine with a healthcare provider, especially if you're taking medications or managing a chronic health condition.
Ultimately, the goal isn't to take more supplements. It's to take the right ones for your individual needs. Curious which supplements may be worth considering? Explore our editor-approved favorites below.
- Build strength with our favorite creatine picks
- Find the collagen supplement that's right for your goals
- The clear whey protein we recommend after trying dozens
- The best vitamin D to raise stubbornly low levels
- Our expert-vetted guide to the best omega-3s
- Our favorite magnesium for better sleep
The takeaway
The biggest shift isn't that Americans are taking more supplements. It's that they're becoming more intentional about the ones they choose.
As we learn more about nutrition and healthy aging, supplement routines can become more personalized and more purposeful. The key is making those choices based on credible science, high-quality products, and your own individual health goals rather than whatever happens to be trending online.