Vitamin D is an essential nutrient. But it's rare to get enough of it from food and sunshine alone without being very intentional. In fact, research has shown that 931 to 100%2 of Americans fail to consume just 400 IU from their diet each day, and many experts say 5,000 IU per day is needed for optimal health. Further, almost half the population3 in the U.S. is insufficient in the sunshine vitamin (considering all inputs from sun, diet, etc.!), which just really isn't great news for our overall health.