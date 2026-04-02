Collagen vs. Colostrum: Benefits, Differences & How to Choose
When it comes to supplements that support skin, hair, and joints, collagen and colostrum are often (and should be) on your radar. While these supplements may sport similar claims, they actually work in very different ways.
Understanding how each one functions can help you decide which aligns with your goals. Here’s what you need to know about both of these popular supplements, and how to pick which one (or if both) is right for you.
Collagen
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, forming the structural framework of skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. In supplement form, it usually comes as hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which are easier for the body to absorb.*
Collagen supplements specifically provide the amino acids the body needs to build collagen protein internally, including glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, which support connective tissue repair and maintenance.*
Collagen supplements have been extensively studied for their role in skin, joint, and muscle health (which are detailed in a new review of 100+ studies). These supplements help:
- Improve skin elasticity & hydration: Collagen peptides provide the amino acids your skin uses to maintain elasticity and hydration, helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and giving your skin a healthy, plump look.*
- Support joint health: As collagen is a key structural component of joints, taking collagen supplements can help reduce joint discomfort and improve stiffness.*
- Muscle and body composition: Collagen also has the potential to influence body composition. Not only can taking it daily increase lean mass (like muscle and other connective tissues), but it may also help with fat loss.*
Collagen is not a complete protein (and it won’t replace your dietary protein needs or act like a whey protein powder). But it does offer a targeted way to give your body the specific amino acids it needs for skin, joints, and connective tissue (especially as your body’s natural collagen production declines with age).*
Colostrum
Colostrum is the first milk produced by mammals after birth, and it’s naturally rich in bioactive compounds that support growth and immunity. In adults, bovine colostrum supplements deliver many of these compounds (like IgG, lactoferrin, tissue growth factors, and oligosaccharides) in a concentrated form. (mindbodygreen.com)
What colostrum does:
- Immune support: Colostrum contains immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, proteins that help immune function and support gut integrity.
- Gut health: Prebiotic oligosaccharides and growth factors may help nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support the lining of the digestive tract.
- Tissue repair and resilience: Colostrum's growth factors and bioactive peptides may contribute to overall tissue health and recovery.
It’s important to note that the impact of bovine colostrum supplements on human health has not been as extensively studied in the same way that collagen has. While you may hear anecdotally that people have noticed, say, better hair health since starting colostrum (and it very well may!), it hasn’t been clinically studied in that capacity yet. How to get the most out of your colostrum supplement
If you are looking for a colostrum supplement that also supports skin and joint health, opt for something like mindbodygreen’s body & beauty colostrum+. This powder combines 2 grams of ethically sourced bovine colostrum with 300 milligrams of Ovoderm®.
Ovoderm® is a clinically studied eggshell membrane supplement (stay with me here), that is a natural source of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and elastin. Research shows that taking that amount of Ovoderm® improves skin hydration and joint comfort.*
Which one should you take?
- Choose collagen if: You want skin, joint, or connective tissue support. It’s especially helpful for maintaining elasticity, hydration, and mobility. This is our go-to choice as it provides 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides in addition to vitamin C, vitamin E, Hyaluronic acid, and biotin. Here’s what I noticed after taking this collagen powder for a month.
- Choose colostrum if: Your focus is on gut health, immune support, or systemic resilience. And opt for body & beauty colostrum+ if you’re looking for additional skin and joint benefits that other colostrum powders just can’t deliver.
Some people even combine the two for an even more comprehensive approach..
Yes, you can even take body & beauty colostrum in the same routine as a collagen supplement. While these supplements have overlapping skin and joint benefits, they target those areas in different ways.
The takeaway
Collagen and colostrum support your body in very different ways. Collagen provides the amino acids your skin, joints, and connective tissues need to stay strong and resilient, while colostrum delivers a mix of bioactive compounds that support gut health, immunity, and overall recovery.*
Depending on your goals, you can choose one or even combine them to cover key parts of your overall health.