I’m a Registered Dietitian & Here’s Why I Finally Tried Collagen For My Skin
I thought reactive, red, and temperamental skin were struggles confined to one's teenage years. Boy, I was wrong. I spent most of my 20s dealing with just that. No matter what I did (or didn’t do) skincare-wise, it stressed my complexion. My poor skin was dehydrated and speckled with blemishes, which appeared unexpectedly yet wouldn’t leave when prompted. It was beyond frustrating.
I spent years working with dermatologists and estheticians. We simplified my routine, focused on barrier support, and became much more strategic about the ingredients I was using. Slowly but surely, my skin became more stable.
Then, I wanted to find more ways to support my skin barrier, hydration, and elasticity now that I’m in my 30s. That’s when I decided to try a collagen powder for the first time.
Choosing the right formula
That’s right. Despite being a dietitian all this time, I had never personally dipped my toes into the collagen world. When choosing a collagen supplement (which can feel overwhelming because there are so many), I wanted a higher-dose option (15+ grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, which also supports joint health) along with other skin supporting ingredients like vitamin C.*
mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen fit the bill. I’ve taken their grass-fed whey protein isolate+ for years, so I had a hunch about liking this one as well.
My experience with collagen
After incorporating it consistently into my routine, I started to notice subtle changes within a couple of weeks.
The first is hydration. My skin looks more hydrated1 overall and feels less tight and flaky, especially during colder, drier months. Makeup applies more smoothly, and I don’t see as much of that mid-day irritation that I used to wake up with.*
I’ve also noticed that my complexion appears more balanced. My skin feels a bit more resilient to everyday stressors, and there’s a slight “bounce” that I didn’t fully appreciate until it improved.*
As it’s only been a month, I’m excited to see how these benefits grow. Particularly as fine lines are starting to become part of the conversation and wanting to take a proactive (non-injectible) approach to skin aging.*
What about hair and nail benefits?
Why is this formula so effective?
Not all collagen formulas are created equal. And the benefits I saw with beauty & gut collagen+ are unique to this powder.
A meaningful dose of collagen peptides provides the foundational amino acids that help support skin structure and elasticity.* But collagen doesn’t work in isolation. Vitamin C is included to help support the body’s natural collagen production, while hyaluronic acid supports skin hydration from within2.*
I also appreciate the addition of L-glutamine, which supports gut lining integrity.* Given how closely overall skin appearance can reflect internal balance, this makes the formula feel more comprehensive than a collagen-only powder.
My plan moving forward
I plan to keep this collagen in my daily routine moving forward. It’s an easy habit, as I typically just mix one scoop of the unflavored powder in my breakfast of overnight oats or yogurt. Other customers love adding it to their morning coffee.
While I’ve already noticed improvements in hydration and overall skin bounce, I’m especially interested in the elasticity and fine line support that can become more apparent with sustained use.*
The takeaway
Skin health isn’t something that can be addressed overnight or with a single product. My journey has been longer than I expected, but I’m grateful to be in a place where I feel more confident in my skin, even without makeup.
I still have both good days and frustrating ones. But finding the right combination of topical ingredients and supplements has helped tip the balance more toward the good ones.*