The Best Collagen Supplements All Share This Characteristic — Does Your Fave?
Collagen supplements are a hot topic in the beauty space. While some claim these supplements are ineffective, dermatologists and research studies present convincing, science-backed evidence of their efficacy, which makes anti-collagen claims pretty baseless.
However, not all collagen supplements have the same ingredients, which can absolutely affect how well they work. That's why it's so important to do your research before committing to one. To follow, one crucial characteristic to look for in your next formula.
Why your collagen supplements should have vitamin C & E
Of course, you'll want a collagen supplement with a relatively simple ingredient list to weed out formulas packed with sugar, fillers, artificial sweeteners and flavors, and whatnot. But are there any other additions that make your supplement go from good to great?
The answer is yes—we're talking about vitamins. More specifically, vitamin C. See, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant1. Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production2, help tend to damaged collagen, and regulate collagen synthesis3, or the pathway in which collagen is made.*
However, your body cannot make vitamin C on its own; it must be ingested daily. Hence, why vitamin C is such an important ingredient to have already built into your collagen supplement.
Another superstar micronutrient for skin: vitamin E. Consuming enough vitamin E offers an internal approach to healthy skin. For starters, vitamin E intake protects against collagen cross-linking4, a process that plays a role in skin aging.*
When collagen cross-links5, it becomes hard and stiff, and that leads to damage. Vitamin E also helps manage the integrity of the skin barrier6, which functions to protect the body from irritants, allergens, and excess water loss—suffice it to say, it's a great addition to any skin-loving formula.*
Finding the right supplement
Not sure where to find a multifaceted collagen supplement? We're partial to our innovative beauty & gut collagen+ (which includes targeted nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives that your skin will love, like hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E).* Lucky for you, we made a curated list of the very best formulas on the market to help you kick off your search. You can find that selection, plus more supplement shopping tips, here.
The takeaway
Collagen is a popular topic in the beauty industry, but it's important to remember that not all collagen supplements can be grouped together. To find a true standout, look for a formula that includes critical vitamins, like vitamins C and E. Want to learn more about collagen supplement benefits? Here, the full breakdown of this popular supplement.