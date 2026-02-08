These Are The 6 Components That Make Colostrum So Good For Your Gut & Immunity
Bovine colostrum has become one of the most talked-about supplements in gut and immune health over the past several years, raising a lot of eyebrows along the way.
When any supplement enters the zeitgeist, it's natural to question if it's worth a spot in your well-being lineup. Sure, it’s buzzy—but does it have the science to back up its use?
As research emerges about the powder, it's becoming increasingly clear why so many people swear by it so fervently.
To understand why colostrum works, we simply have to take a look inside. Here, the bioactive compounds that make bovine colostrum so powerful.
What is colostrum?
Functionally, the “golden milk” is more nutrient-dense, and packed with immune-supportive compounds that help establish gut integrity and support the body’s defenses.* Its power is synergistic: This complex mix of parts work together to empower these fragile systems at the cellular level.*
So long before “wellness” was even a thing, colostrum served as nature’s first immune system primer, designed to support, nourish, and regulate the body during its most vulnerable stage of life.*
But what about the colostrum that’s now found in the supplement aisle? That’s bovine colostrum. Bovine colostrum2, sourced from cows, is structurally similar to human colostrum and has been widely studied for its potential benefits in adults.* When processed properly, it retains many of its original bioactive components, making it a robust, multifunctional supplement.
6 key components in bovine colostrum & their benefits for adults
Emerging research shows that bovine collagen can support adult gut integrity, immune resilience, and systemic health.* What makes it so promising?
“Colostrum’s whole-body benefits really do come down to the unique mix of bioactive compounds it naturally contains,” says mindbodygreen in-house registered dietitian nutritionist Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN,. “I think of colostrum as a functional matrix of immune factors, growth factors, antibodies, and peptides that work synergistically.“*
Immunoglobulins
Immunoglobulin antibodies are one of the main immune components of the acquired immune system, or the body’s “learned” defense. Immunoglobulin, particularly IgG, is notably present in colostrum in high concentrations.
IgG helps support healthy immune function. In the gut, they act as a first line of defense, supporting normal gut barrier integrity.
What does that mean for you? For adults, this may translate to better immune function in the gut and less immune overreaction, especially during times of digestive imbalance.
Lactoferrin
Lactoferrin is one of the most impactful components of colostrum—it’s even called a "miracle molecule” in research. It’s an iron-binding protein known for supporting immune function3, a healthy inflammatory response4, and shows promise for gut and bone health.*
“Lactoferrin is a key bioactive protein known for its role in immune support. Although dairy is the primary dietary source, the amounts we get from food alone are quite limited, which is why supplementation can be beneficial,”* says Knudsen.
One way it supports the body’s immune response is by strengthening the defences against oxidative stress, noted a study published in the journal Molecules.* It’s been shown to help balance the body’s production and accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in cells and tissues, thereby promoting overall health and longevity.*
Another study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition suggests it also supports the body’s immune cells5, such as natural killer cells and T cells, by helping regulate healthy activation and signaling.* This helps support a more responsive immune defense without disrupting the balance.
What does that mean for you? A healthy inflammatory response is the cornerstone of longevity. Lactoferrin has shown to balance the body’s inflammatory response, promote healthy immune signaling, and help deal with oxidative stress.* It also contributes to colostrum’s gut health benefits.*
Tissue growth-factors
Colostrum naturally contains growth factors—such as EGF, IGF-1, IGF-2, and TGF-β—which play roles in tissue health, muscle building, gut lining support, and cellular regeneration.*
“Tissue growth factors play an important role in cellular repair and renewal. In colostrum, these compounds help support gut lining integrity and healthy recovery,”* says Knudsen. Research notes that the reason for using bovine collagen as a source of growth factors is "its high bioavailability and synergistic activity.”
The benefits of these growth factors reverberate across the body. A 2024 study in the journal Nutrients suggested these may support musculoskeletal health, cognitive function, and digestion.*
A clinical trial on active men and women linked supplementation with increased athletic performance6 as well as increased lean muscle mass after just eight weeks, with growth factors being a key component to improved body composition.*
In the gut, these compounds help support the integrity of the intestinal lining and promote healing of the epithelial barrier.* This naturally supports digestive regularity, helps manage a healthy inflammatory response, and enhances your immune functions.* In fact, one study found that adults who to
What does that mean for you? Because growth factors act as biological signaling molecules, they support the body’s own repair mechanisms.* That means your body becomes more resilient from the inside out.
Oligosaccharides
Oligosaccharides are prebiotic compounds that selectively feed beneficial gut bacteria. Rather than acting as probiotics themselves, they help shape a healthier microbiome by encouraging the growth of microbes associated with metabolic and immune balance.*
Colostrum is a good source of functional oligosaccharides. And research suggests that the oligosaccharides present in bovine colostrum are actually very similar to those present in human milk and colostrum.
What does that mean for you? The microbiome is a critical part of overall health, and especially important for immunity and digestion. Thanks to modern diets and lifestyle, sometimes our microbiomes are thrown out of whack. Prebiotics can help support balance.* And a more balanced microbiome supports smoother digestion, stronger immune signaling, and better metabolic health—starting with the compounds that help good bacteria thrive.*
Proline-rich polypeptides (PRP)
PRPs are immune-modulating peptides7 that help the immune system respond appropriately—ramping up when defenses while also balancing the immune response as needed. This bidirectional signaling is key. Rather than simply “boosting” immunity, PRPs help promote balance.*
What does that mean for you? PRPs help your immune system stay adaptable. In modern life, this balance is even more critical, as everyday stress, poor sleep, and environmental stressors can throw the body’s immune and inflammatory response off kilter.*
Vitamins, minerals, amino acids
Colostrum contains a naturally occurring blend of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, D, E, B-complex vitamins, zinc, magnesium, and amino acids. These nutrients support everything from immunity to energy metabolism and tissue repair.*
While colostrum isn’t meant to replace a multivitamin, its nutrients are delivered in a highly bioavailable, food-based matrix that complements its immune and gut-supportive compounds.*
What does that mean for you? Of course, it’s important to eat a variety of nutrient-dense whole foods to make sure you’re getting a wide assortment of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. But knowing that your daily colostrum supplement can bolster your nutrient intake is a meaningful added benefit.
What to look for in a colostrum
Quality and sourcing matter—colostrum is only as effective as the integrity of its bioactive compounds. Here are some things to pay attention too, according to Knudsen:
- Pasture-raised, grass-fed cows: Sourced from clean environments with no antibiotics, added hormones, or pesticides to protect both nutrient quality and long-term sustainability.
- Calf-first feeding: The colostrum is only collected after the calf has received its required share to ensure health and well-being. These sourcing practices follow strict ethical standards to prioritize the nutritional needs of the calf first.
- Third-party tested: Look for supplements third-party tested for purity and potency by ISO-certified labs.
In addition, you may consider finding a colostrum formulated with additional ingredients for even more robust full body support.
“Many people are interested in colostrum for its potential skin and hair benefits. If those are your main goals, then pairing colostrum with other science-backed ingredients is the way to go,” says Knudsen. “While it may sound weird, eggshell membrane is a natural source of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Research shows supplementing with it improves measures of hair health and skin hydration.* mindbodygreen’s new body & beauty colostrum+ combines these two powerhouse into one effective daily powder to support skin hydration, immunity, and even joint health.*
The takeaway
Colostrum truly supports full body health because it supports our most essential systems.* Gut integrity, immune balance, and cellular renewal are deeply interconnected, and colostrum’s unique composition reflects that biology.
For adults looking to strengthen their gut barrier, support immune resilience, and build a more resilient foundation for long-term health, body & beauty colostrum+ offers a rare combination of nourishment—rooted in how the body evolved to protect itself from the very beginning.*
